Vernon man thanks good samaritan for returning his wallet

If you found a wallet on the street, would you try to track down the owner?

A Vernon man says he’s grateful to a “good samaritan” who tracked him down to return his wallet after he lost it near Village Green Mall Thursday afternoon.

Before heading back to his Canadian Lakeview strata on Jan.4, Clint Buhr realized he had lost his wallet “somewhere between Findlay’s Vacuum Outlet and The Bay.

After checking both retailers and looking around the parking lots with no success, Buhr said he drove home and began to cancel his various credit cards.

“Thankfully,” he said, no transactions had occurred.

Before he had a chance to cancel all his credit cards, bank card and reapply for his other personal identification cards a neighbour brought him some “great” news — someone had not only found Buhr’s wallet, but had driven to his strata to return it to him. Buhr said he was thrilled to discover everything was there.

”Everything was intact,” Buhr said. “Every dollar. It’s great to see there are honest citizens out there who would go out of their way by driving all the way out to Canadian Lakeview to return a lost wallet.”

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

