Vernon mayor pens Father’s Day message

“There are no two ways about it, these last few months have been hard,” said Mayor Victor Cumming

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming (left) congratulates city bylaw compliance officer Al Harrison on being named 2019 Bylaw Officer of the Year by the Licence Inspectors and Bylaw Officers Association of B.C. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

On the day before Father’s Day, June 21, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming thanked the father figures who have helped those around them through extraordinary times.

“There are no two ways about it – these last few months have been hard. We have experienced a lot of change. For many of us, this has included the cancellation of plans to spend time with family or friends. Some of us haven’t seen our parents in a very long time. However, our time apart has been necessary to protect ourselves, each other and our communities,” Cumming said.

During these days of physical distancing, Cumming said he’s seen many stories of people connecting with others in new and creative ways.

“We have seen many examples of genuine kindness, generosity and compassion. I am proud to call Vernon home and be part of what is taking place in the North Okanagan.”

Mayor Cumming extended his message of thanks to the Vernon community as a whole, as the province begins to reopen thanks to the efforts that have been made to curb the spread of COVID-19—though he notes these efforts are still needed.

“Thank you again, Vernon, for all you’ve done during this pandemic. I know this year has been trying, but together, we have made a difference. Let’s keep up this momentum. I encourage you to continue following the provincial health guidelines, remain connected with one another, and keep supporting local.”

As pandemic guidelines slowly ease to allow for larger social bubbles this summer, some may be seeing their fathers for the first time in a while.

Cumming acknowledged that this may still not be possible for others.

“If you will be seeing your father for the first time after a period of absence, I hope the time you have together is even sweeter than it’s been in the past,” Cumming said.

“If you are unable to be with your father in person, I hope you can still find a moment to connect with those you love and celebrate the things you are grateful for in the midst of this tough season.”

READ MORE: Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

READ MORE: Photoshopped grad photo maintains Vernon class tradition

Brendan Shykora

Community