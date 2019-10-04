Vernon meter money feeds family support

Educational programming for youth and families got a boost this week as Mayor Victor Cumming presented the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society with a cheque for $672.47. The funds came from the 2018 Kindness Meters program.

“The work that NOYFSS does every day in our community is helping to change lives,” said Cumming. “The team works with children, teens and families who find themselves in difficult circumstances, but with grace and kindness they help instill confidence and offer outstanding support for a wide breadth of needs.”

The funds donated to NOYFSS today will go towards non-funded skill building and educational programming.

“Donations like these allow young people to participate in programs at no cost to them or their families,” said Dean Francks, Executive Director of NOYFSS.

Orange Kindness Meters were installed in Vernon’s downtown core in 2016. The goal of the program is to encourage community members to donate loose change for organizations that help those in need, rather than giving money to individuals who are panhandling.

But last year’s donations were less than half of what the meters collected in the two previous years. Therefore Cumming is trying to get NOYFSS a few more dollars.

“I’ve got a challenge with council to bump it up,” said Cumming, who donated the first $100.

