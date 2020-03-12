Vernon’s Upper Room Mission is auctioning off a pack of toilet paper for a good cause on March 12, 2020. (Andrea Brown - The Herald)

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

Coveted tissue paper is up for grabs with funds going back to Upper Room Mission programming

The toilet paper shortage has Vernon’s Upper Room Mission making the best of a bad situation.

The Mission, which relies entirely on community support and donations, decided to auction off a bag of the coveted tushy tissues to raise funds.

By noon Thursday, March 12, the highest bid was sitting at $50.

The creative fundraising efforts was the brainchild of outreach manager Jennifer Edwards.

“I had heard of people auctioning off toilet paper and though, ‘hey, why don’t we try it?’” she said. “It’s simply meant to be something fun in light of a serious situation.”

The funds raised will go towards the Upper Room Mission’s countless programs, including the coffee group meeting that will resume this spring, haircuts for people who access services and chiropractic care.

The auction will end Friday.

“If we were to get even $100, that will go a long way to feeding people who access services at the Mission,” Edwards said.

Bids are accepted online at the Upper Room Mission’s various social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

READ MORE: COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

READ MORE: WATCH: Toilet paper frenzy continues at Kelowna Costco

READ MORE: Vernon shelves wiped bare of toilet paper

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tummy ache leads to devastating news for Enderby man

Just Posted

Stolen car involved in Vernon hit and run

Police searching for man who fled scene

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

Coveted tissue paper is up for grabs with funds going back to Upper Room Mission programming

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

COVID-19 concerns cancels Vernon’s national ski championships

Safety and health of athletes No. 1 priority for Nordiq Canada and Sovereign Lake Nordic Ski Club

Three vehicles collide on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Icy highways and snowfall believed to be a factor

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

Ironman races set to continue, with strict precautions

Penticton is set to host to a ‘flagship’ Ironman event on Aug. 30, 2020.

No cancellations yet for KIJHL playoff games – but that could change

As of 1:30 p.m. March 12 there were no cancellations in the… Continue reading

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

Despite coronavirus concerns, public facilities remain open in Summerland

Municipal staff continue to monitor COVID-19 pandemic

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

The Western Hockey League pauses season on March 12

Most Read