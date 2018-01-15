Vernon missionary recounts last trip to the “Pearl of Africa”

Little did he know that years later this country would go through a long civil war that many began calling it the Bloody Pearl.

My wife and I were missionaries during this era of internal upheaval and lived through it in spite of the many dangerous spots we found ourselves in.

Marion and I are retired now, and attending the Church of God here in Vernon. In November, twelve of us flew to Uganda and took part in several projects to help the church in that country. Besides us, there was one from Kelowna and five more from Ontario. Our hosts in Kampala were Tim and Colleen Stevenson. (Colleen is our daughter.) They have been serving as missionaries to Uganda for the past 32 years.

While were were in Uganda we helped complete the two jjajja (grandma in the Luganda language) houses that we had funded. Grandmas look after some of their orphaned grandchildren, whose parents died of AIDS. If the grandpa is still alive, he will also be there to assist with raising the grand children. Visits to homes of those living positively with HIV/AIDS were made.

The teams carried bags of food (nutritional packages). with them, and clothing to assist with the many extended family members living with them. The three Canadian nurses in the group treated hundreds of patients at the three different clinics we visited.

The dedication of the Marion Junior School, named after my wife, was a high point. A very lively time of rejoicing took place as pupils were given gifts from Canada, and some of us received live goats as gifts from them. The young people in our group helped with painting, working with school kids, and pitching in wherever they were needed.

Pastor Gary Glanz and I, along with our wives, taught married couples in two different places that were mostly pastors and their spouses. Again, gifts of clothing that we had brought along were passed out to those present.

We also attended the annual Women’s Convention where approximately 250 women leaders came in from various districts plus from the Congo and South Sudan. Marion and I were given a rousing welcome as we arrived.

There were those who still remembered us, while others were no longer around but have been called home. Worship services and classes were taught with the Canadians participating. It culminated with them giving us gifts, including live chickens, before the ordinance of foot washing was observed.

Many were still able to meet in person with the orphans they are sponsoring. We even went on a game drive. It was a very busy schedule and it all went by so quickly. And then before we knew it, Canadians were on their way back, everyone filled with memories of living for a while in a country on the other side of the world. (Uganda is 11 hours ahead of us.) It has been a very fulfilling experience. For Marion and me it was a “home coming” trip to our beloved Africa.

Stanley Hoffman

Special to the Morning Star