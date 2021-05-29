Vernon Morning Star presents Women in Business 2021

This past year has been one unlike any other and now as we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel and we prepare to return to a “new normal,” we must also return our attention to the issues still at hand, including gender parity.

The pandemic has put a spotlight on the slow progress made in Canada to achieve this as women were the ones to bear the brunt of job losses as workforces in sectors such as hospitality, child care, retail and food were among those hardest hit.

Women continue to face income disparity, bias and stereotypes that undermine their capabilities and affect opportunities for promotion. From judgment over their work-life balance to questioning strength, whether mental or physical, women are held to societal roles that undermine their efforts.

It’s the same story heard time and time again across borders and in every language.

To begin rewriting this story, it’s our duty as a society, to lift up women in business by supporting their work and spreading the word.

That’s why in this special Women in Business edition, we reached out to the community to point to some inspiring women who have overcome obstacles, followed their passion and stayed true to themselves to get where they are today.

The response was overwhelming.

And while we couldn’t cover every woman nominated, it was encouraging to read the kind words flow in for Vernon-area women of all walks of life; politicians, teachers, instructors, stay-at-home moms, entrepreneurs and beyond — especially as a woman in business myself.

Those featured in this edition share their stories and some words of wisdom that will hopefully inspire the next generation and, in turn, gain the movement momentum, turning the page on a new chapter.

~ Caitlin Clow, Editor of the Vernon Morning Star

