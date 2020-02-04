The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band in its early days of being formed. (Contributed)

Vernon Museum honouring trumpet band with pop-up exhibit

Exhibit takes place tonight, Feb. 4, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Vernon Girls Trumpet Band is back for the Winter Carnival, and on Tuesday night the Vernon Museum is hosting a pop-up exhibit in their honour.

The band – which started in 1947 before disbanding in 2009 – is reuniting for the 60th anniversary of the Carnival, and more than 90 former players have signed up to march in the Carnival parade this Saturday, Feb. 8.

“We are going to be the biggest parade entry Vernon has ever seen,” said Cathy Sim, whose grandfather Bob Hodgson started the band.

Hodgson started the band as a Cadette Corp, since it was the only way the girl’s band could get funding. Members were given full cadet training, including shooting and map orientation.

The band went on to play in competitions and parades throughout Canada, the U.S. and Europe, collecting 172 major trophies along the way.

“Once a band girl, always a band girl,” said Madeline Taylor, who played cymbals with the band in the 1960s. “You meet really young band girls and you immediately connect with them, like you have a common ground and common spirit.”

The museum’s pop-up exhibit will showcase some of the band’s memorabilia, including photographs, instruments and awards. Band alumni will also be there to share memories of their time in the band.

Wendy Clarke, who joined the band in 1969 and played trumpet until 1974, will give a brief history of the band. Clarke’s daughter joined the band from 1995 to 1998, making them one of many multi-generational families to be a part of the band.

The Tuesday, Feb. 4 exhibit is free and open to everyone, and takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

READ MORE: Parade closes down Vernon streets

Most Read