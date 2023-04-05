Vernon museum’s sale of historic pottery a huge success

The museum decided to shrink its Axel Ebring pottery collection and found a number of buyers

The sale of Axel Ebring’s pottery by the Museum and Archives of Vernon March 10 and 11, 2023, was a big success. (Museum and Archives of Vernon photo)

A recent sale of historic works of pottery in Vernon was a smashing success.

The Museum and Archives of Vernon sought to narrow down its collection of Axel Ebring pottery after its collection was spilling off the shelves. To do so, the museum held a sale March 10 and 11.

“Who knew there were so many Ebring pottery collectors in Vernon!” said marketing coordinator Jenna Kiesman. “From the moment we sent out the first press release, the community responded with interest in Axel Ebring’s pottery. We are so thankful that these select pieces, previously purchased by the museum, have returned to hands and homes in the Greater Vernon community.”

The museum had previously built a large Ebring collection with pieces donated to or purchased by the museum. Anticipating an eventual move to the future Vernon Cultural Centre, the museum decided in 2022 to shrink the collection to a manageable level.

At the recent Antiques and Collectibles Sale organized by the Vernon Collectors Club, museum volunteers offered select pieces of Ebring’s pottery for sale.

“The pottery had been offered to other museums in the area, and it was offered to all museums in British Columbia. Sadly, we were unable to find a new home for it. All proceeds from this sale are now going straight back into the care of our collections,” said collections registrar Carolyn Ben.

Even after the sale, the museum continues to hold a rich collection of Ebring pottery donated by community members. The museum is grateful to the Greater Vernon community who generously donated pottery by Ebring and helped complete its collection.

Anyone who wants to view an exhibit of Ebring’s pottery can visit the museum during Wednesday, from 1-4 p.m., Thursday, 3-7 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry to the museum is by donation.

