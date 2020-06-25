Vernon nature centre auctioning off dinner under the stars

Allan Brooks Nature Centre coming up with creative ways to raise funds during COVID-19 times

Cheryl Hood, manager at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, is pleased to announce the centre will reopen July 1 and will host four special auctioned-off Dinner Under The Stars events for eight people through an online auction. Each menu will be different. (Photo submitted)

Out is its annual gala fundraiser.

In, for the Allan Brooks Nature Centre in 2020, is four intimate, mouth-watering, fundraising dinners under the stars.

The centre, like many organizations, has been going through challening times due to COVID-19 as the pandemic has prevented the nature centre from hosting its largest fundraisers – the gala and its immensely popular garage sales.

“We are committed to providing environmental education for children and adults through nature related activities,” said centre manager Cheryl Hood. “In this, our 20th anniversary year, we are excited to announce that Allan Brooks will be reopening in July and will still hold the (modified) popular summer camps and programs for children of all ages.”

ABNC has come up with enterprising fundraising alternatives that comply with the current provincial pandemic restrictions. That includes auctioning off four very special, private Dinner Under the Stars events based on a popular dinner piloted last summer.

Each four-course dinner for eight will be unique from the exceptional international chefs, to the finest cuisine, exquisite wine-paired menus and entertainment, all held up at Allan Brook’s beautiful setting on the Commonage.

“Envision four different themes and world-class dining,” said Hood. “Imagine a mouth-watering Moroccan meal in Marrakech that will tantalize your senses of smell and taste, while bringing you this North African country’s finest food. How about East meets West cuisine? Imagine ending your meal with the best German pastry dessert?”

One of last year’s attendees said, “the entire evening was magical with its panoramic views, savory food, gifted entertainment in a gorgeous natural grassland setting made for an enchanting evening. Absolutely priceless memory.”

“Each will be nights to remember… wine, food and entertainment and the best view in Vernon,” said Hood. “The only thing we don’t provide are shooting stars, but successful bidders might be lucky to see some.”

The centre invites people to indulge their senses by bidding on any or all of the dinner events.

Each dinner will provide a rounded exclusive experience for you and your guests, all while helping Allan Brooks keep the doors open for local children in 2020.

The online auction runs from July 1-5. To see Dinner Under the Stars video and for more information about each meal; dates and times, as well as how to access the online auction site, go to www.abnc.ca/dinners.

