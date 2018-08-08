Vernon nature centre hosts garage sale fundraiser

Mega Fall Garage Sale at Allan Brooks Nature Centre set for Sept. 8 and 9

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is gearing up for part two of its second largest fundraiser of the year.

The Mega Fall Garage Sale returns to the centre Sept. 8 and 9.

“Allan Brooks staff and volunteers have already begun taking donations of items and are looking for more,” said the centre’s communications and events coordinator, Vicki Proulx.

Donations appreciated include: seasonal decorations, games, pictures, Christmas decorations, CDs and LPs, automotive, furniture, books, housewares, linens, sports equipment, toys and tools.

The centre is asking that NO clothing, magazines, dated electronics, computer monitors, printers, or large appliances be donated.

The 2018 Spring Garage Sale at Allan Brooks raised more than $19,000 and the centre is hopeful the community will be just as generous with the fall garage sale as well.

RELATED: Garage sale raises record funds

“All proceeds raised from the event will go towards maintaining our nature education programs and helping us expand our events and nature experiences offered by the centre in 2019,” said Proulx. “Our plan is to continue developing and delivering hands-on, fun, unique, nature-oriented, and authentic experiences for youth, families, and visitors in the area.”

Volunteers for the sale are needed. The event will require 40 to 50 volunteers and thousands of volunteer hours.

“We have a wide variety of opportunities for volunteers to get involved,” said Proulx. “We are already accepting donations for the sale and in the two weeks before the garage sale weekend, we will need a lot of help getting set up: putting up tables, tents, and signs, and sorting and categorizing the sale items into specific sections.

“During the two days of the sale we will need volunteers to help with parking, table supervision, and sales. After the sale we will need help with take down and clean up: taking down tents, clearing tables, and taking leftover items to recycling or thrift stores. Volunteering at our garage sale is a great opportunity to help support Allan Brooks Nature Centre and to connect with others in our community.”

For more information or to get involved through donations or volunteering please contact the Allan Brooks Nature Centre at volunteer@abnc.ca.


