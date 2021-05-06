The Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon will hold a two-day plant sale fundraiser, run completely by the centre’s volunteers, Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16. (ABNC photo)

Vernon nature centre pots plant sale fundraiser

Two-day event by the Allan Brooks Nature Centre runs Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16

Back by popular demand, Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is hosting a two-day plant sale fundraiser on May 15 and 16.

The plant sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days (Saturday and Sunday). Cash, credit and debit payments are accepted.

In past years, the plant sale was held in conjunction with the Mega Garage Sale, but since the garage sale will be hosted virtually in the fall, the plant sale will be a stand-alone spring fundraiser for the centre.

“We are very fortunate that we can host many of our programs and fundraisers during the pandemic because they are held outdoors,” said centre manager Cheryl Hood. “The plant sale is very much like the farmer’s market, where tables will be spaced out in our roundabout giving plenty of room between customers and our volunteers. We’ll follow strict COVID protocols with one-way walking paths, social distancing and masks of course, but what we always have to our advantage is the great outdoors.”

Visitors can choose from a wide variety of perennials that grow well in the area, including pollinators and deer-resistant plants. Knowledgeable volunteers will help you choose the right plants for your gardening needs.

“I encourage everyone to come and purchase plants, even those who are not known to have a green thumb,” said Hood. “Spending time outside and in the garden is what we all need right now.”

What’s more incredible, is that the plant sale is 100% organized by volunteers.

Some volunteers have been contributing to the ABNC plant sale for 17 years. These very same volunteers have prepared all of the plants for sale – dividing the perennials, potting, sorting, labelling, watering, and transporting plants to the site. Then they will set up, sell, and take down the entire event.

Staff will be on hand to help where needed but the volunteers at Allan Brooks Nature Centre are more than dedicated – they are instrumental in the success of the centre and all of its fundraising efforts.

“Our volunteers contribute far more hours to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre than our staff do,” said Hood. “We simply could not run the organization and all of the programs and activities without our volunteers. And for that, we are so grateful.”

Staff will be working in the Interpretive Centre so guests can see the exhibits, live animals and The Nature Shop is restocked with new inventory. On Saturday, May 15, guests can also join a Guided Walking Tour at 11 a.m. for $5 per person (kids and members are free) and they can listen to a Nature Talk scheduled for 1 p.m. for free. The Interpretive Centre, Grasslands Trail, playground and picnic areas will be open all weekend, by donation.

For more information on the centre and its programs, visit anbc.ca.

