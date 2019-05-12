Vernon nature centre readies for garage, plant sale

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s huge three-day garage and plant sale runs May 24 to 26

Kelly Kuling and her mom Teagan Kuling check out the plants at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre garage and plant sale. The annual fundraiser for the nature centre takes place May 24 to 26. (Morning Star - file photo)

Donations are being taken for one of the North Okanagan’s biggest garage sales.

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre will host its annual Garage and Plant Sale Fundraiser May 24 to May 26 (Bargain Day is Sunday, May 26).

“There’s something for everyone! Drop off your donations at Allan Brooks Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said the nature centre in a release.

READ ALSO: Garage sale boosts nature centre

What the centre could use for donations include: seasonal decorations, games, pictures, CDs and LPs (records), automotive items, furniture, current books, housewares, linens, sports equipment, toys, tools and garden equipment.

Please NO clothing, magazines, text books, encyclopedias, dated electronics, computer monitors, printers, or large appliances.

“Let’s all do our part to Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle,” said ABNC. “This event is one of our most important fundraisers. All money raised will go towards Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s educational and nature programs, so help us to keep nature in our future.”



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.