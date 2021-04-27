Scooters are coming to Kelowna after the city penned a deal with Spin, a San Francisco-based company. (Spin)

Vernon on board with electric scooter program

Attempts to keep them off sidewalks sidelined

Despite some push to get them off sidewalks, the pilot electric kick scooter program coming to Vernon is ready to roll.

While timelines aren’t yet known, procedural bylaws have been put in place to permit scooters around town.

Coun. Scott Anderson attempted to keep the scooters off sidewalks due to safety concerns.

“Somebody’s going to get hurt. I would rather see this limited to multi-use paths.” Anderson said at the Monday, April 26 council meeting.

But with multi-use paths being sporadic around town, scooter riders would be limited on their commutes or would be forced onto roadways.

Therefore the rest of council agreed to allow the scooters on sidewalks.

“The bylaw does state that you should be slow when you’re on the sidewalk,” Coun. Akbal Mund said. “I’d rather have them on the sidewalk in some areas than on the street.”

Those using the scooters are limited to travelling 24 kilometres per hour, must be at least 16 years old, wearing a helmet and may not exceed the speed of pedestrians they are sharing a path with. A driver’s license is not required to drive the scooters, but common sense is. Something that Mayor Victor Cumming saw little of recently.

“There was an adult on an electric kick scooter, helmetless with a child in front of them, on the scooter, going down the multi-use path at the maximum kick scooter speed,” Cumming said.

Scooter drivers are not permitted to carry passengers, tow others or be towed. They are also not permitted on roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or more.

READ MORE: Bylaw changes needed ahead of e-scooter program in Vernon

READ MORE: Closure of Vernon’s ‘Main Street’ may face roadblock

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

E-Scooter programTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New look, same fundraising goal for Vernon Towne Cinema

Just Posted

The coveted Chelsea Estate lands — 234 acres of Okanagan Lake shoreline on Cameron Road — is now listed as sold April 27, 2021. (Colliers International photo)
Vernon’s coveted Chelsea Estate lakefront property sold

Thousands had petitioned to have the province purchase the lands to expand Ellison Park

Scooters are coming to Kelowna after the city penned a deal with Spin, a San Francisco-based company. (Spin)
Vernon on board with electric scooter program

Attempts to keep them off sidewalks sidelined

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society unveiled a new logo for the Vernon Towne Cinema Monday, April 26, 2021. (Contributed)
New look, same fundraising goal for Vernon Towne Cinema

Okanagan Screen Arts Society unveils new logo upon reaching $60,000 for its Save the Towne campaign

Similar to those coming to Armstrong residents in May, Vernon is getting garbage carts this August. (Brooke Hovey photo)
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

City rolling out automated collection bins this August, which could lead to organic bins too

West Kelowna Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth (left) tries to check Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor during the Snakes’ 9-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, April 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors

James Porter Jr. records second straight shutout as Vernon blanks West Kelowna 9-0 in BCHL pod play

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Spallumcheen wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)
Penticton helps a man and his dog go from homeless to happy in a Winnebago

$17k was raised in 7 days for Wayne and Singer, with Wayne giving most of the money back

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

Most Read