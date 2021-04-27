Vernon on board with electric scooter program

Attempts to keep them off sidewalks sidelined

Despite some push to get them off sidewalks, the pilot electric kick scooter program coming to Vernon is ready to roll.

While timelines aren’t yet known, procedural bylaws have been put in place to permit scooters around town.

Coun. Scott Anderson attempted to keep the scooters off sidewalks due to safety concerns.

“Somebody’s going to get hurt. I would rather see this limited to multi-use paths.” Anderson said at the Monday, April 26 council meeting.

But with multi-use paths being sporadic around town, scooter riders would be limited on their commutes or would be forced onto roadways.

Therefore the rest of council agreed to allow the scooters on sidewalks.

“The bylaw does state that you should be slow when you’re on the sidewalk,” Coun. Akbal Mund said. “I’d rather have them on the sidewalk in some areas than on the street.”

Those using the scooters are limited to travelling 24 kilometres per hour, must be at least 16 years old, wearing a helmet and may not exceed the speed of pedestrians they are sharing a path with. A driver’s license is not required to drive the scooters, but common sense is. Something that Mayor Victor Cumming saw little of recently.

“There was an adult on an electric kick scooter, helmetless with a child in front of them, on the scooter, going down the multi-use path at the maximum kick scooter speed,” Cumming said.

Scooter drivers are not permitted to carry passengers, tow others or be towed. They are also not permitted on roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or more.

