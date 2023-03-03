Vernon Oscars watch party fusing award-winning South OK wine

An Evening at the Oscars will be taking place at the Towne Theatre on Sunday, March 12

The Oscars watch party will feature wine from the Road 13 vineyards in Oliver. (Contributed/Road 13)

The delectable grapes from the Road 13 winery is coming to the Vernon Towne Theatre.

The theatre is hosting: An Evening at the Oscars, which is a fundraiser for the North Okanagan Hospice Society and Okanagan Screen Arts Society on Sunday, March 12.

The event will feature beverages from Road 13, an award-winning Oliver winery.

Road 13 winemaker Barclay Robinson is known for his bold reds and an old-vine Chenin Blanc, which attendees will have a chance to sample.

Patrons are encouraged to waltz onto the actual red carpet on hand and dress in their best formal attire prior to the Oscars’ live stream.

Other features of the event include charcuterie boxes (for purchase), multiple door prizes, bucket draws for a stay-cation, dinners and baskets, a 50/50 draw, and an Oscar-style photo backdrop.

Local movie critic, actor and Beach Radio 107.5 announcer Jason Armstrong will host the event.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., with the live stream beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased through the Towne Theatre box office.

