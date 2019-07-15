Vernon pageant participant heads stateside

Vernon pageant queen and advocate Samantha Sewell, 21, will be competing at Miss Royalty International 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Submitted photo)

Vernon’s Samantha Sewell is heading to Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Aug. 5 to once again represent North America at Miss Royalty International.

The 21-year-old pageant queen and advocate took home the titles of first runner-up to Miss Royalty International and top five international role model last year.

Sewell was also the first Canadian to win the title of Miss International Volunteer, and has attended over 50 local, provincial and national charity events throughout 2019.

Born with speech impediments, Sewell is an advocate for apraxia of speech.

If she wins the title of Miss Royalty International this year, Sewell said she will use the title to advocate for people with disabilities who may not be able to stand up to bullying.

She said she will speak at local schools, participate in the Calgary Walk for Apraxia, and work on a law to get a Kids Help Phone in all elementary and high schools in B.C.

