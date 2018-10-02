Vernon Parkinson’s walk a success, facilitators thank community

Vernon raised over $18,000 this year.

The Vernon Parkinson’s Community considers this year’s Vernon Parkinson’s Superwalk a huge success this year.

Co-Facilitator Laura Wilson issued thanks to all Vernon volunteers and the 97 walkers, their family and friends for their participation and support of this years walk and fundraiser. Overall, Vernon raised over $18,000.00 this year.

“It took a good-hearted people from our City to get us to this dollar to help fund finding a cure for Parkinson’s,” she said.

Related: Vernon's 27th annual Parkinson's SuperWalk raises over $18,000

On behalf of the Vernon Parkinson’s Community, the group recognizes the Vernon Lions Club for cooking breakfast for 84 participants and Downtown Safeway for donating the food, Scottish Piper Don Macleod, who for several years has led the walkers around the Polson Park Track, Abby and Kristi Bieber from 30 Minute Hit who led the walkers into a warmup, Lisa Sousa of Vernon Recreation for her help with the permit; Beach Radio for their on-location support; event photographer Edie Schleiss and St John Ambulance Services for being on site.

She also recognizes the Kalamalka Caring Clowns who entertained the kids with balloons and crazy outfits and event face painter Neko Wong. Robin Hood Security kept the grounds safe throughout the event and John Gardner made sure the gates were opened and the power was running.

“To all the local businesses that graciously donated items for our Silent Auction. Rhona Parsons who dedicated the past 5 years organizing the Superwalk: We hope we made you proud,” wrote Wilson in a press release. “To the Vernon Parkinson’s Support Group Members. Thank you for your Volunteer time during the event and your ongoing strength. Priceless.”

Related: Vernon woman says Parkinson's disease is 'cruel and unforgiving'

Related: Standing tall against Parkinson's disease

