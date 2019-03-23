Vernon photographer captures emotion

Semi-professional photographer Davis Ross aims to capture emotion, whether that’s through his work as a school counselor or through photography.

He said he realized his passion for photography after moving to Vernon about a year ago.

“I’m originally from Winnipeg but I’ve always loved Okanagan so, after three years in the arctic, I decided to move here,” he said. “Since then, I’ve realized that what I really love is photography.”

“I try to capture the emotion in people, which is also most likely why I am a counselor,” he said. “I love portraiture because that’s what really grabs me.”

He said he’s spent the past year looking for a studio in town. Ultimately unsuccessful in this feat, he said he’s taken as many opportunities as he can to shoot. One of his most recent ventures: shooting boxing at Iron Heart Gym in Vernon.

“I had done a little boxing myself and I just liked the action of it; it’s quite intense as you can see,” he said.

He shoots his photos mainly in black and white.

“I think black and white is a really powerful medium. It’s dramatic and you can take an okay shot and make it quite intense in black and white. It shows the feeling a little bit more and I think it just works for action photos,” said Ross.

“When people are involved in an event, whether that be playing music or doing a sport, but when they’re doing something and not thinking about the camera, I think that’s when people are more themselves. Often people get self conscious as soon as the camera is pointed towards them but when they’re engaged in something, I think that’s when you can really capture the emotion.”

Those interested in hiring Ross can contact him via his website: davidrossphotography.net.

Related: Vernon photoshoot goes viral

Related: Vernon photographer introduces 2019 wildlife calendar

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

