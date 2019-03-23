Vernon photographer captures emotion

Semi-professional photographer Davis Ross aims to capture emotion, whether that’s through his work as a school counselor or through photography.

He said he realized his passion for photography after moving to Vernon about a year ago.

“I’m originally from Winnipeg but I’ve always loved Okanagan so, after three years in the arctic, I decided to move here,” he said. “Since then, I’ve realized that what I really love is photography.”

“I try to capture the emotion in people, which is also most likely why I am a counselor,” he said. “I love portraiture because that’s what really grabs me.”

He said he’s spent the past year looking for a studio in town. Ultimately unsuccessful in this feat, he said he’s taken as many opportunities as he can to shoot. One of his most recent ventures: shooting boxing at Iron Heart Gym in Vernon.

“I had done a little boxing myself and I just liked the action of it; it’s quite intense as you can see,” he said.

He shoots his photos mainly in black and white.

“I think black and white is a really powerful medium. It’s dramatic and you can take an okay shot and make it quite intense in black and white. It shows the feeling a little bit more and I think it just works for action photos,” said Ross.

“When people are involved in an event, whether that be playing music or doing a sport, but when they’re doing something and not thinking about the camera, I think that’s when people are more themselves. Often people get self conscious as soon as the camera is pointed towards them but when they’re engaged in something, I think that’s when you can really capture the emotion.”

Those interested in hiring Ross can contact him via his website: davidrossphotography.net.

Related: Vernon photoshoot goes viral

Related: Vernon photographer introduces 2019 wildlife calendar

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

(Photo contributed - Davis Ross)
(Photo contributed - Davis Ross)
(Photo contributed - Davis Ross)
(Photo contributed - Davis Ross)
(Photo contributed - Davis Ross)
(Photo contributed - Davis Ross)
(Photo contributed - Davis Ross)

Previous story
Army of support behind Morning Star saleswoman battling cancer

Just Posted

Vernon photographer captures emotion

It was when Davis Ross moved to Vernon that he said his passion for photography was ignited.

Rock slide forces rural Keremeos residents to leave their homes

Witness describes boulders bigger than her car

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: goodbye sun, hello rain

Environement Canada forcasts clouds and rain for the weekend and beyond

Army of support behind Morning Star saleswoman battling cancer

GoFundMe helps empower Sue Folliott’s fight

Okanagan College to develop wellness strategy for drug use

The Kelowna campus has 28 employees trained in the use of naloxone.

B.C. researcher says device mimics parent’s touch to help babies cope with pain

Calmer device is a rectangular platform that replaces a mattress inside an incubator

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

Kelowna youngsters grab tournament win in U.S.

The Kelowna Storm won the under-8 Shamrock Showdown Hockey Tournament in Spokane

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

UPDATE: Destructive blaze in West Kelowna

A unit of a condo complex is on fire in West Kelowna

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

AquaVan comes to Okanagan Science Centre

200-litre mobile touch tank allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates

Most Read