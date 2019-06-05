The second Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride runs Saturday, June 22, from Dan’s Garage/The Hawg Pit on 43rd A Street. The event, held in memory of Hawg Pit customer, raises money for Bryson’s children. (Photo - submitted)

Vernon poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22

The first one was a big success, the organizers are going to do another.

The second annual Cameron Bryson Memorial Poker Ride will be held Saturday, June 22, from Dan’s Garage/The Hawg Pit (2316-43A Street).

The event is organized by Dan Reid and his wife, Pam, owners of The Hawg Pit. The couple held the first ride in memory of Bryson in June 2018 to help raise money for Bryson’s kids.

RELATED: Poker ride remembers North Okanagan customer

“Cam was a local boy who died in 2017,” said Reid in 2018. “We’re holding the memorial ride to raise money for his kids.”

Bryson died a week shy of his 35th birthday on March 31, 2017.

Tickets for the ride are $60 which includes a T-shirt and one poker card. Additional poker cards are $10 each.

The last card drawn at the Army and Navy Club will take place at about 4 p.m.

Bikes, trikes, cars and trucks, all are welcome for this event which includes a 50/50 draw and special guest Mollys Reech.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Vernon Conservation Service claims no bear put down in OK Landing

Report of bear euthanized Tuesday night surprises one conservation officer

Vernon and Kamloops ski hills announce new pass holder reciprocal program

Sun Peaks and SilverStar program gives winter and summer access

Car rolls into Vernon home

RCMP investigate Middleton Mountain incident

New Vernon trail connects college with rail trail

Kal Crystal Waters Trail is now open and offers a safer route for pedestrians, cyclists

Downtime at Armstrong’s Tolko division extended two weeks

Poor market conditions result in downtime extension at Armstrong and Soda Creek divisions

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

Kelowna man denies he was hiding evidence when he tossed hammer, murder trial hears

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

Most Read