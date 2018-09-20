Vernon Pooch Partner’s Doggie Duathlon a success

The early morning rain on Sunday, Aug. 12 kept the dust down for Pooch Partners’ seventh Annual Doggie Duathlon at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, which saw 25 canines out participating with their humans on a 2.5, 5 or 8.5 km walk/run followed by a 25 or 50 m swim.

The non-competitive event, which is now held in memory of Qilaq and Sesi, the two dogs that inspired Shelly Korobanik to start Pooch Partners and the Doggie Duathlon, not only promotes responsible ownership through fitness with your dog and compliance with dog laws, it also serves as a fundraiser for local animal charities.

Related: A dog day afternoon at Pooch Partner’s Doggie Duathlon

Related: Pooch Partners nominated

“This year the Vernon and District Animal Care Society was selected as the recipient of the $1,110 donation, and a donation of food and supplies was also made to the Vernon Pet Soup Kitchen,” a spokesperson said.

Next year’s event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.