Christine McPhee and her dog, Pippin finish the walk/run portion of the Doggie Duathlon at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Kiss the Monkey photography)

Vernon Pooch Partner’s Doggie Duathlon a success

Next event is Aug. 11, 2019

The early morning rain on Sunday, Aug. 12 kept the dust down for Pooch Partners’ seventh Annual Doggie Duathlon at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, which saw 25 canines out participating with their humans on a 2.5, 5 or 8.5 km walk/run followed by a 25 or 50 m swim.

The non-competitive event, which is now held in memory of Qilaq and Sesi, the two dogs that inspired Shelly Korobanik to start Pooch Partners and the Doggie Duathlon, not only promotes responsible ownership through fitness with your dog and compliance with dog laws, it also serves as a fundraiser for local animal charities.

Related: A dog day afternoon at Pooch Partner’s Doggie Duathlon

Related: Pooch Partners nominated

“This year the Vernon and District Animal Care Society was selected as the recipient of the $1,110 donation, and a donation of food and supplies was also made to the Vernon Pet Soup Kitchen,” a spokesperson said.

Next year’s event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan volunteers sought for literacy program
Next story
A magical evening comes to Vernon

Just Posted

RCMP arrest suspected thief in Vernon

Man allegedly stole from vehicle in Okanagan Landing Road area Sept. 20

Vernon attempted murder suspect denies legal aid

Tyson Cole said he will seek representation on his own

Dancing with the Vernon Stars returns Friday

Ten couples are competing on Sept. 21 to raise funds and awareness for NOHS

A magical evening comes to Vernon

The Father-Daughter Ball takes places this Friday in Vernon

Vernon murder case set back, again

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in court Oct. 4

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer

Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kamloops make up the Triang-ale Trail featuring six craft breweries

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Driver’s warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Most Read