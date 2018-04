Marten Brewpub shares their craft at Fest of Ale in Penticton

Amanda Aube of Marten Brewing in Vernon pours a beer during the Fest of Ale in Penticton on the weekend. The festival featured 122 entries from 69 craft breweries and cideries. (John Arendt/Black Press)

Vernon brewers celebrated another successful Fest of Ale.

Now in its 23rd year, the Penticton brew festival saw 69 brewers and more than 200 samplings last weekend.

Marten Brewpub, the only Vernon offering, was in attendance once again.

Next up for beer lovers is the Great Okanagan Beer Festival in Kelowna May 10-12.

