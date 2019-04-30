Vernon puts wheels in motion for bike to work week

Bike to work and school week takes place May 27 - June 2 throughout the province.

The City of Vernon is gearing up for Bike to Work and School Week 2019, which runs May 27 – June 2.

Bike to Work and School Week is a community-wide celebration of all things bicycle. Every year, Vernon residents trade in their cars for two wheels and get around by bike for a week.

Register at https://www.biketowork.ca/ registration and log trips during Bike to Work and School week for a chance to win prizes and Grand prize: A trip to Italy.

To Qualify for the Grand Prize Trip Draw (& other Provincial Prizes), participants must log kilometers for at least one trip that you choose to ride your bike instead of drive a motor vehicle to during Bike to Work & School Week.

