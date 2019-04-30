Bicycle stock photo. (Photo courtesy of Jenn Tabor/BiKS)

Vernon puts wheels in motion for bike to work week

Bike to work and school week takes place May 27 - June 2 throughout the province.

The City of Vernon is gearing up for Bike to Work and School Week 2019, which runs May 27 – June 2.

Bike to Work and School Week is a community-wide celebration of all things bicycle. Every year, Vernon residents trade in their cars for two wheels and get around by bike for a week.

Register at https://www.biketowork.ca/ registration and log trips during Bike to Work and School week for a chance to win prizes and Grand prize: A trip to Italy.

To Qualify for the Grand Prize Trip Draw (& other Provincial Prizes), participants must log kilometers for at least one trip that you choose to ride your bike instead of drive a motor vehicle to during Bike to Work & School Week.

Related: Vernon bike to work week breaks records

Related: Vernon City Council approves DVA request for improved bicycle infrastructure in downtown core

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Names on Summerland’s cenotaph will be examined
Next story
Free parking in downtown Vernon Saturday

Just Posted

Free parking in downtown Vernon Saturday

This will mark the second of seven free parking days the city has granted the DVA for 2019.

Vernon puts wheels in motion for bike to work week

Bike to work and school week takes place May 27 - June 2 throughout the province.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Armstrong, Spallumcheen businesses earn deserved recognition

Ten standout companies, individuals honoured at Community Excellence Awards

Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

Residents send message to Interior Health over rumoured move of beloved centre to Vernon hospital

Okanagan boy gives back to B.C. Children’s Hospital after years of surgeries

Spencer Sawatzky raised $8,000 for Jeans Day Foundation

South Okanagan Sikh temple invites the public to celebrate Vaisakhi

The Penticton Sikh Temple is inviting the public to join them in… Continue reading

Kelowna RCMP help arrest man wanted nation wide

The man was wanted on several arrest warrants

Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

18-hole Championship course, 9-hole heritage course valued at more than $4 million

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Most Read