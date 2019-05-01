Vernon radiothon raises big bucks

Sun-FM’s Have a Heart Radiothon raises more than $57,000 for VJH’s women’s and children’s services

Sun-FM’s April Lyn (left), Betty Selin and Jerhett Schafer (centre) and Ben Dirnfeld (right) present a cheque for $57,060.70 to Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s manager of women’s and children’s services Leslie Murphy (second from left), and VJH Foundation staffers Kate McBrearty, Terri Manke and Ute Cummings, the proceeds from the 16th annual Have a Heart Radiothon. (VJHF - photo)

The North Okanagan together April 25 to raise funds for women’s and children’s health services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The 16th annual Sun-FM Have a Heart Radiothon was on the air from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Betty Selin and Jerhett Schafer broadcasting live from the Village Green Centre.

Individuals, businesses, and community groups challenged each other, on and off the air, raising an outstanding $57,317 in just 12 hours.

“I attended my first radiothon this year. The incredible support of the community is not only inspiring, but also very touching,” said Kate McBrearty, interim executive director of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. “From our first challenger, a young girl who broke into her piggy-bank, to business owners, grandparents and so many others who donated, I say a heartfelt thank you. You’ve made a difference in the lives of newborns, their moms and families at our Hospital.”

A very special thank you also goes to Betty, Jerhett, and the team at Sun-FM for their ongoing dedication to improving healthcare for children and families in the North Okanagan.

“The 2019 Sun FM Radiothon was an incredibly heartwarming day. Women’s and Children is so very excited and thankful for the community’s support in purchasing this much needed equipment for our new babies and families in our community,” said Leslie Murphy, manager of women’s and children’s health services.

“The Transcutaneous Bili Meter will mean less blood pokes for our newborns, the isolette will ensure a warm safe place to nurse our babies and the bassinettes will help support family centered care. Thank you for this tremendous support.”

Since 2004, Sun-FM Have a Heart Radiothon has raised $824,090 for children at VJH.



