Vernon rallying behind Falkland’s bid for Kraft Hockeyville 2020

Falkland has put in a bid to host the 2020 Kraft Hockeyville and receive upgrades to its outdoor hockey rink. (Photo: Melissa S. - posted on Kraft Hockeyville website)

The City of Vernon is throwing its support behind its neighbour to the north as the deadline for Kraft Hockeyville approaches.

Falkland has placed its bid to host Hockeyville 2020 and receive $250,000 towards putting a roof over its outdoor hockey rink – all while getting the chance to host an NHL pre-season game.

The contest requires communities accumulate nominations online, with each nomination expressing why the community could benefit the most from facility upgrades.

Nominations close Sunday, Feb. 9, meaning Falkland has one more day to rally support.

As the community pushes for a place in the contest’s top four, the City of Vernon is encouraging locals to head to Falkland’s community rally page, where they can support by adding a note, photo or compelling story.

It’s not the first time the city has made an effort to bring Hockeyville to a neighbouring community .

“In 2016, the Village of Lumby won the Hockeyville title,” said mayor Victor Cumming.

“Vernon helped Lumby host a game between the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings at Kal Tire Place. The buzz in the region was electrifying. It’s events like these that really bring people together and show what it means to have community pride.”

“There is no doubt Falkland is a proud hockey community,” said Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier.

“Reading the stories of their dedication to the sport, and the effort put in to building and maintaining the outdoor rink so families can play, is inspiring,” she added. “The fact we can rally behind our neighbours and help their bid to build a roof is exciting!”

So far Falkland’s rally page has received more than 300 entries. To leave an entry of your own, go here.

