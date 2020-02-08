Falkland has put in a bid to host the 2020 Kraft Hockeyville and receive upgrades to its outdoor hockey rink. (Photo: Melissa S. - posted on Kraft Hockeyville website)

Vernon rallying behind Falkland’s bid for Kraft Hockeyville 2020

City encourages residents to support the neighbouring community online

The City of Vernon is throwing its support behind its neighbour to the north as the deadline for Kraft Hockeyville approaches.

Falkland has placed its bid to host Hockeyville 2020 and receive $250,000 towards putting a roof over its outdoor hockey rink – all while getting the chance to host an NHL pre-season game.

The contest requires communities accumulate nominations online, with each nomination expressing why the community could benefit the most from facility upgrades.

Nominations close Sunday, Feb. 9, meaning Falkland has one more day to rally support.

As the community pushes for a place in the contest’s top four, the City of Vernon is encouraging locals to head to Falkland’s community rally page, where they can support by adding a note, photo or compelling story.

It’s not the first time the city has made an effort to bring Hockeyville to a neighbouring community .

“In 2016, the Village of Lumby won the Hockeyville title,” said mayor Victor Cumming.

“Vernon helped Lumby host a game between the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings at Kal Tire Place. The buzz in the region was electrifying. It’s events like these that really bring people together and show what it means to have community pride.”

“There is no doubt Falkland is a proud hockey community,” said Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier.

“Reading the stories of their dedication to the sport, and the effort put in to building and maintaining the outdoor rink so families can play, is inspiring,” she added. “The fact we can rally behind our neighbours and help their bid to build a roof is exciting!”

So far Falkland’s rally page has received more than 300 entries. To leave an entry of your own, go here.

READ MORE: Falkland rallying support for Kraft Hockeyville title

READ MORE: Vernon students earn football scholarships to University of Calgary

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GALLERY: Vernon Winter Carnival Parade gets in the groove

Just Posted

Vernon rallying behind Falkland’s bid for Kraft Hockeyville 2020

City encourages residents to support the neighbouring community online

GALLERY: Vernon Winter Carnival Parade gets in the groove

Vibrant colours, ’60s tunes and peace signs abound at 60th-annual event

Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off with a bang

60th carnival is underway with more than 120 events to take part in

Vernon Vipers clipped by Nanaimo

Vipers lose 3-2 to Nanaimo Clippers Friday night at Kal Tire Place

Vernon museum grooves back to the ’60s

Retro Carnival Cocktail Party turns back time

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak

There are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en opposing Coastal GasLink

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

The Paisley Notebook hosts the 4th annual event in support of south Okanagan charities

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Most Read