Vernon RCMP honours fallen Ontario police officer

Const. Marc Hovingh was killed in a shooting on Manitoulin Island, Ont. on Nov. 19

Members of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP paid tribute Saturday to Const. Marc Hovingh of the Ontario Provincial Police, who was killed in a shooting Nov. 19, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Members of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP stood solemnly together Saturday, their heads reverentially bowed in honour of a fallen Ontario police officer.

A funeral service was held on Nov. 28 for 52-year-old Const. Marc Hovingh of the Ontario Provincial Police, who died in the line of duty last week.

Hovingh was killed in a shooting that also left a civilian dead on Manitoulin Island, Ont., according to an OPP press release. Hovingh leaves behind a wife and four children.

Hovingh served the OPP for 28 years. He was a well-respected officer and known as a devoted family man, the OPP said. He coached minor hockey in his home community and was active in the Mindemoya local Missionary Church, working with the Sunday school program for the last 20 years.

We stand together to honour Constable Marc Hovingh of the OPP. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and members of the Ontario Provincial Police. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. #heroesinlife pic.twitter.com/FPnPETb4sr — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) November 28, 2020

The Vernon RCMP joined other detachments across the country in paying tribute to Hovingh Saturday.

“We stand together to honour Constable Marc Hovingh of the OPP,” a Tweet by the detachment reads. “The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and members of the Ontario Provincial Police. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.”

The OPP is inviting people to send condolences to the Hovingh family to OPPCorporateCommunications@opp.ca. The messages can be viewed on the OPP website.

The Southeast District General Investigations Section of the BC RCMP was among the many groups and individuals to offer condolences:

“From the SE Dist General Investigations Section (BC-RCMP), we thank Prov. Const. Hovingh for being at the front-line of those who keep all of Canada safe. Our condolences to all of his family & friends & co-workers. Prov. Const. Marc Hovingh made a difference in this world,” reads the post on the OPP webpage.

Brendan Shykora

RCMP