Vernon RCMP hosted the 2018 Emergency Services Showcase Wednesday

Thousands of kids attended two-hour event in Polson Park.

Thousands of kids took to Polson Park Wednesday morning. Many could be seen climbing in and out of police cars, fire trucks and other emergency service vehicles.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hosted an Emergency Services showcase in Polson Park to educate the community about the important work first responders do. The two-hour event featured multiple units of the RCMP including air services, ERT, various police vehicles and police dog services. Other emergency services also showed up to showcase their work, including the City of Vernon Fire Rescue, the BC Ambuslance Service and Vernon Search and Rescue.

During the showcase, the Police Doh Services unit also conudcted two demonstrations for kids to enjoy and see first-hand.

“A showcase such as this is a great opportunity for all the Emergency Srrvices and partners within our community to come together to educate the public on the vast services each provides,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “We are excited to share with the public a piece of what keeps our communities safe.”

