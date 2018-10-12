Vernon RCMP launch Safe Place Program

The Safe Place program offers the LGBTQ2S+ community shelter if they are feeling unsafe

With community support, the RCMP are introducing the Safe Place Program throughout the Vernon North Okanagan area.

Originating in Seattle, and introduced in Vancouver two years ago, the Safe Place program offers the LGBTQ2S+ community shelter if they are feeling unsafe. It’s designed to be a place where they will be welcomed, can call the police, and wait until officers arrive.

Businesses, schools, or other institutions participating in the program are identified by a rainbow coloured badge displayed on a door or window of their locations.

To register, participants are asked to sign an agreement they will provide a safe place for anyone of the LGBTQ2S+ community, then post the rainbow decal.

“There is no question that everyone has the right to feel safe in their community,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is committed to promoting acceptance and inclusion within our community through the Safe Place program.”

Anyone who wants to join and include your business or association in the Safe Place program is asked to contact the City of Vernon Community Safety Unit at 250-550-7840.

Vernon RCMP launch Safe Place Program

