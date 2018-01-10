Vernon RCMP officer donates time to Penticton hockey fundraiser

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau with some of the youngsters taking part in the annual Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree at Apex Ski Resort in Penticton. Photo credit: Contributed

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau donated his time to assist in organizing the 4th annual Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree fundraiser held at Apex Ski Resort in Penticton to benefit the BC Children’s Hospital.

The annual jamboree took place this past weekend and included teams (players aged 9-10) who competed on the outdoor rink from Kelowna, Penticton, Spokane, Burnaby, Richmond and Vancouver’s North Shore.

This year the Penticton Jr. Vees came out as the tournament champions, but the real winners were the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation which received $26,462.75 from the event.

The tournament has raised more than $77,000 since its inception four years ago.

As led by Lescarbeau’s example, the successes of the tournament, both on and off ice, is due to the commitment of more than 120 players, their families and corporate sponsors who donate their time to this charitable cause.

Many RCMP officers donate their time in giving back to their communities whether it be in the form of coaching or volunteering for different groups or organizations, added Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett.

“A lot of hard work and commitment goes into organizing an event such as the Winter Classic, which benefits children all over B.C.,” Brett noted.



