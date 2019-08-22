Vernon Rec Centre pool set for shutdown

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed for its annual three-week maintenance period from Aug. 26 to Sept. 16. (City of Vernon photo)

It happens every year at this time.

The Vernon Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex will be closed for its annual maintenance shutdown from Aug. 26 to Sept. 16.

This shutdown gives the maintenance staff an opportunity to do preventative maintenance and repairs to systems that cannot be serviced while the facility is open to the public. Other tasks such as touch-up painting and tile repair to the pool basins also occur during this three-week closure.

Beginning Monday, the Vernon Recreation Complex office will remain open to the public between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Go to gvrec.ca for any updates or follow them on Facebook.

