Officer Cadet Riley McLaughlin of Vernon (second from left) has moved on after seven years with Vernon’s 223 Red Lion Squadron to the BC Dragoons. Joining McLaughlin at the goodbye ceremony are (from left) Sgt. Major CWO D.H. Jones, proud father Mark McLaughlin, and BC Dragoons Major Meade. (Photo submitted)

Vernon Red Lion cadet moves on after seven years in program

Officer Cadet Riley McLaughlin is now with the BC Dragoons

With his father and younger brother watching, Vernon Secondary School grad Riley McLaughlin said goodbye to his seven-year term as an air cadet and joined the BC Dragoons.

The swearing in ceremony in Kelowna on Wednesday Oct. 10, marked the beginning of a new adventure for now Officer Cadet McLaughlin.

The military seems like a good fit for McLaughlin as his grandfather Jack McLaughlin (Vernon), and his aunt and uncle Linda and Burke Martin (Comox), all served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

McLaughlin is currently enrolled at UBC Okanagan and works part time at KalTire. Even with a full load of university courses, this former Vernon Tiger still finds time to referee field lacrosse.

McLaughlin enjoyed his time with the 223 Red Lion Squadron where he was welcomed after moving to the Okanagan from Ontario with his father and brother in 2016.

The British Columbia Dragoons (BCD) is an Armoured reserve unit within the 39 Canadian Brigade Group.


