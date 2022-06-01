Vernon Regatta sets sail with record entries

At least 25 sailboats expected to compete in three days of racing on Okanagan Lake at Vernon Yacht Club

The return of the Vernon Regatta following a three-year COVID absence has drawn a record field.

The popular sailing event will have at least 25 boats taking part June 3-5.

“It’s going to be a great event,” said Regatta spokesperson Sarah Kennedy.

The Regatta kicks off Friday, June 3, with the Whiskey Island Race. Participants have four hours to race from the Vernon Yacht Club south to the island. The race begins at 2:30 p.m.

There will be a continental buffet starting things off on Saturday from 7:30 to 9 a.m., followed by a skippers’ meeting.

The first race of the day starts at 10 a.m. and no race will begin after 4 p.m.

A dinner and dance cap off Saturday’s events at 6 p.m.

On the final day, Sunday, the continental breakfast will run from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and the first race is at 9 a.m.

Lunch will be held on-shore at 2 p.m., followed by the Regatta awards at 2:30 p.m.

