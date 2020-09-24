The City of Vernon’s Go By Bike challenge will take place virtually from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020. (Contributed)

Vernon residents encouraged to Go By Bike

Cyclists can earn a chance at a number of prizes during Go By Bike Week

Don’t put away your bikes just yet; next week is Go By Bike Week in Vernon.

After being postponed this spring, the annual event formerly known as Bike to Work week will take place virtually from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

The challenge aims to motivate people of all ages to leave the car at home an cycle when heading to work or school — or just for fun.

Anyone can participate by going for at least one bike ride during the week and recording their trip online at gobybikebc.ca.

The event has been expanded this year to include any kind of bike ride — not just trips to work. Any time participants log a trip, they are entered to win prizes which include $1,000 to a local bike shop of their choice, Downtown Vernon dollars and a cycling trip for two to Portugal.

There will be no face-to-face events this year due to COVID-19, but the city encourages residents to get out and enjoy Vernon’s paths and trails.

“Many people embraced cycling this summer as a safe way to get out and feel good. Go By Bike Week is the perfect opportunity to keep that momentum going,” said Angela Broadbent, active transportation coordinator for the city.

Bike Week is part of the city’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling the number of trips made by bike in the community by 2040.

Biking

