Vernon’s Christian Core snapped this spectacular photo of New Year’s Eve firewworks at SilverStar Mountain Resort, with many onlookers gathering in the village. (Christian Core photo)

Vernon resort enters 2023 with bang

Fireworks show at SilverStar Mountain Resort says so long 2022, hello 2023

Vernon’s SilverStar Resort sent 2022 on its way with a spectacular show.

The Star’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display drew a large crowd to the mountain’s village with all looking skyward.

SilverStar enters 2023 with great conditions, and some new snow in the forecast for late Thursday afternoon.

All runs and lifts are in operation with the mountain reporting a 152 centimetre base.

For nordic enthusiasts, 39 of the Star’s 41 cross-country skiing trails are operating.

Information on SilverStar can be found here.

FireworksNew Year'sVernon

