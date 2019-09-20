Vernon retirement home holding open house

Orchard Valley will open doors to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21

Billiards is one of the popular activities at the Orchard Valley Retirement Residence. (Photo - Dan Grant)

Orchard Valley Retirement Residence in Vernon will hold an open house on Saturday.

From 1-4 p.m., people are invited to take personal tours the residence and enjoy some refreshments and prizes.

“It’s a great time to move in, especially with winter approaching. It’s important to stay social and active as we age, and Orchard Valley offers every opportunity to connect with others in a fun, supportive environment,” retirement residence general manager Dan Grant said.

Bachelor, single- and two-bedroom suites are available.

“The moment I first walked into Orchard Valley with my mother, we were pleasantly greeted and amazed at the homey feeling we got,” said Anthony, the son of a current resident.

“The warm ambience, daily activities provided, combined with the smiles on the faces of the residents we spoke with and staff made our experience one we will remember and share with others.”

Amenities at Orchard Valley include meals and dining rooms, a wellness gym and spa, frequent excursions, transportation and 24/7 emergency response. The suits are also pet-friendly.

Those who can’t attend the open house are invited to bring a friend for a lunch prepared by the resident culinary team at a later date.

For more information about the open house, contact Grant at Dan.grant@siennaliving.ca or Jennifer Strachan at Jennifer.strachan@siennaliving.ca. Call 250-309-7573.

Visit siennaliving.ca for more information on Orchard Valley.

READ MORE: South Okanagan adventure park brightens seniors’ day with flowers

READ MORE: Public input wanted on important ‘business’: Regional District North Okanagan

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.