Vernon retirement resort serving up support for Schubert Centre

General manager Mark Ketler and lifestyle consultant Stephanie Everitt present a cheque for $5,000 on behalf of Regency Parkwood Retirement Resort to Schubert Centre’s Shirley Higgins, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A Vernon retirement resort is serving hot lunches to help keep the heat on at the Schubert Centre.

Regency Parkwood is hosting a turkey lunch fundraiser at its 58th Avenue location on Sunday, Feb. 23, with all proceeds going to the centre.

The Schubert Centre’s 34-year-old furnace is in need of replacement, and while its Furnace Fundraiser in late January brought in more than $54,000 there is still a deficit to overcome.

It’s not the first time Parkwood has helped out. On Jan. 29, a few days after the Furnace Fundraiser, Parkwood general manager Mark Ketler handed a cheque to the centre for $5,000.

Parkwood also sponsors a favourite social activity among the senior residents.

“Our residents love playing cards and games, so it was natural for us to step up and sponsor cards at the Schubert Centre,” Ketler said.

Parkwood retirement resort can be found at 1800 58th Avenue. To reserve a seat at the lunch on Feb. 23, call 250-558-0232. The number can also be used by anyone interested in working with Parkwood in supporting the Schubert Centre going forward.

“The event is just about sold out, so call right away,” Ketler said. “But not to worry, if this event sells out, we’ll be hosting another fun food event at some point in the future.”

Brendan Shykora

