The Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club will be hosting their annual Market Sale this Saturday, April 1 (Vernon Lapidary Club Facebook).

Vernon rockhounds unite at annual gem and mineral market

Hosted by the Vernon Lapidary Club, the indoor rock market will take place Saturday, April 1

Come rock into spring with the annual rock, jewelry and gemstone show this weekend.

The event, hosted by the Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club, will take place on Saturday, April 1, from The Museum and Archives of Vernon.

The club encourages families and the general public to get out and enjoy the last day of spring break by exploring the wonderful setting of the nuseum.

Bring cash and come find your treasure!

Admission is by donation in support of the Lapidary Club, the event running from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lapidary Club is where beginners and serious rock hounds of all ages and backgrounds come together to satisfy their natural curiosity about local rocks and minerals within the Vernon area.

The club meets every second Wednesday of the month at the Vernon Community Arts Centre, 7-9 p.m.

During the spring through fall, the club hosts rockhounding field trips to some of the best local sites, along with workshops that teach turning rocks into amazing works of jewelry and art.

For more information, visit vlmc.rocks.

