Vernon Rotarians roll up sleeves to clean creek

Community invited to help beautify BX Creek behind Kal Tire Place

Spring cleaning is on the minds of locals looking to beautify BX Creek.

Vernon Silver Star (VSS) Rotary will be down on the shores of the creek April 30, 11 a.m. for approximately three hours, off 43rd Avenue between Red Top Boots/Safeway and Kal Tire Place.

In partnership with Silver Star Mountain Resort, Rotary is hosting this annual community event to clean up BX Creek.

“This is a fun community service event to make a difference in our environment,” said VSSRotary.

The club will provide tools, safety vests, and refreshments. Volunteers should wear clothes suitable for getting dirty, and bring a pair of work gloves.

“If you are passionate about our community, the environment, and you’d like to meet other like-minded people come join us. Not only will it be a great contribution to keeping the Greater Vernon area as beautiful as we all wish, but you’ll make some new friends in the process.”

