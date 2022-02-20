Vernon’s Squires Four Pub is one of eight local restaurants that took part in the Rotary Club of Vernon’s Discount Dining Card initiative. (Julien Hart photo)

Vernon’s Squires Four Pub is one of eight local restaurants that took part in the Rotary Club of Vernon’s Discount Dining Card initiative. (Julien Hart photo)

Vernon Rotary Club’s discount dining cards raise $12K for local charities

The discount dining cards are valid at eight participating Vernon restaurants until the end of 2022

A partnership between local restaurants and the Rotary Club of Vernon has led to big gains for local charities and non-profits.

The Rotary Club started selling its discount dining cards in December 2021. Purchasers of the $20 cards can dine at eight participating restaurants and receive various discounts a maximum of five times per restaurant. The cards can still be used until the end of 2022.

All proceeds from the initiative are going towards local charities and non-profits, and so far, more than $12,000 has been raised.

Participating restaurants include Boston Pizza, Bourbon Street Bar and Grill, Joey’s Seafood Restaurant, Kal’s Naan Stop, Match Eatery and Public House, Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual, Pint and Pie Kitchen and Taphouse and Squires Four Pub.

A limited number of discount dining cards is available at the ticket seller box office at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Other organizations can purchase a block of cards (minimum 20 cards) from the Rotary Club, sell them for $20 and retain a $10 commission per card for their efforts.

For more information, call Derek Hall at 250-549-2123 or email derek_a_hall47@hotmail.ca.

The Rotary Club of Vernon was founded in 1925 and has supported hundreds of projects and causes locally and abroad for nearly a century.

