The Vernon School District’s highly popular cross-country runs return after a two-year COVID hiatus on April 19 and 26 at Marshall Field. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon school cross-country runs return; could impact traffic

Two days of running set for April 19 and 26 at Marshall Field in Okanagan Landing from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

One of Vernon’s most popular events of the school year is making a return in 2023.

And it could impact traffic in one area of the city.

The Vernon School District’s cross-country runs take place Wednesday, April 19 and April 26, at Marshall Field in Okanagan Landing.

“This is the first time we are able to get back running since COVID, so we have lots of excited students,” said events spokesperson David Helm.

Traffic control will be in place during the runs, and organizers are alerting motorists that traffic could be slow-moving from approximately 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on run days.

“Our teachers, students, and volunteers thank you for your understanding and patience as we get our athletes back into running,” said Helm.

