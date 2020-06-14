Vernon’s Jean Skobalski (left) presents a cheque just shy of $1,000 to Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank representatives Tracy (centre) and Tina on Friday, June 12. Skobalski raised the funds by giving away her sewing stash of fabric, notions and accessories by donation to her friends at the Silver Star Quilting Squares group. (Photo submitted)

Vernon senior boosts food bank coffers

Jean Skobalski raised nearly $1,000 thanks to donations from her quilting, sewing friends

Vernon senior sewer Jean Skobalski helped out her quilting friends and the local food bank with a crafty idea.

Skobalski raised money for the Salvation Army Food Bank in her hometown by giving away – by donation – her stash of fabric, notions and sewing accessories to her friends in the Silver Star Quilting Squares quilting guild.

The idea raised $851.40, which Skobalski proudly donated to food bank reps Tracy and Tina on Friday, June 12.

