Vernon Seniors Branch celebrates 65th anniversary

Vernon Seniors Branch No. 6 works to protect and preserve the rights of seniors

The Vernon Seniors Branch No. 6 has officially reached retirement age, having celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2021.

The Vernon Seniors Branch is an affiliate of the British Columbia Old Age Pensioners Organization (BCOAPO), which in turn is affiliated with the Citizens Organization of B.C. and the National Pensioners Federation, which will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2022.

“The aims and objectives of the organization are to protect and preserve the rights on seniors through working with various local groups and giving members a voice federally and provincially through the submission of resolutions pertinent to the needs of seniors,” said Margaret Coughlan.

The 65th anniversary celebration was held at the Schubert Centre Oct. 19, 2021, where a lifetime membership was also presented to past president Edgar Wolf by Ed Tanaka, also a past president. The celebration honoured Wolf for his work and dedication to the organization over many years.

BCOAPO Vernon Seniors meet every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the Schubert Centre. For more information call Margaret at 250-545-0384.

Brendan Shykora

Seniors