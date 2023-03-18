Residents of Vernon’s Canterbury Court raised more than $2,000 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)

Vernon seniors care deeply about hospice society

It’s a place they feel strongly about.

Residents of Vernon’s Canterbury Court care deeply about the North Okanagan Hospice Society because they’ve had family members that needed to go to hospice, or, one day, it could be one of them.

Canterbury residents recently contributed $2,030 for the hospice society.

“The residents contribute and donate so much money over the year knowing it is always going to a great cause, and they feel the money is going to help someone in need or different programs provided by hospice,” said Canterbury Court’s Ashley Fessenden.

Canterbury puts on many different fundraising events throughout the year and all the proceeds have gone to Hospice.

“Our largest fundraising event is when we do our craft and bake sale two times a year, and our gift baskets,” said Fessenden.

