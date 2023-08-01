Vernon seniors seek satellite phone ahead of charity Himalayan hike

Patti Shales Lefkos and Barry Hodgins are treking the Great Himalayan Trail in support of children. (Contributed) School children in Nepal at a school built in part by Kalamalka Rotary. (Contributed) Patti Shales Lefkos with students in Nepal, whom she is hiking in support of this fall. (Contribited)

A couple of seniors hiking hundreds of kilometres in Nepal need a little assistance.

Veteran trekkers, photographer Barry Hodgins, and his journalist/author wife Patti Shales Lefkos, plan to complete up to 800 kms of the demanding 1,500 km Nepal trek of the Great Himalayan Trail from mid-August to mid-December this fall.

Now aged of 76 and 77 respectively, they have trekked a total of 700 km on previous trips. This hike, the couple is raising funds for education, healthcare and homebuilding for the Nepal One Day at a Time Society’s projects in Gorkha, Nepal.

They plan to cover all personal trip expenses but are calling out for assistance with one item.

They are seeking the donation or loan of a satellite phone to be used for emergency assistance if needed. Many sections of the trail are remote and at high altitude, beyond cell and internet range.

“Following the 2015 earthquake Nepal One Day at a Time Society partnered with Kalamalka Rotary to build a school in remote and devastated Aprik Village, near the epicenter of the quake,” said Lefkos. “The school, now complete, enrolls 350 students from kindergarten to grade 10, however is still in great need of school supplies.”

Those who can donate to the cause can do so through Canada Helps, under the donation drop down menu listed of the page of Afretech Aid Society (and receive a tax receipt).

