Leighton Byflield, general manager of Orchard Valley Retirement Residence on 34th Street Vernon, Nov. 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora)

Leighton Byflield, general manager of Orchard Valley Retirement Residence on 34th Street Vernon, Nov. 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora)

Vernon seniors to light up Christmas trees in support of local families

Businesses can sponsor a tree through a new Orchard Valley campaign supporting Boys & Girls Club

Seniors at Vernon’s Orchard Valley Retirement Residence will be lighting up trees in support of Okanagan families and youth this Christmas season.

Ahead of the holidays, Orchard Valley General Manager Leighton Byfield was looking for ways to help the community in a year beset with challenges related to COVID-19, while also giving their senior residents a chance to take part in holiday activities.

To that end, Orchard Valley is presenting the Festival of Lights event in support of the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club — Vernon chapter. Businesses are invited to sponsor a tree, which will be decorated by Orchard Valley staff and residents on their behalf.

By sponsoring a tree, businesses will be directing funds to local families and youths in need.

“This season has been so hard for so many people, including our seniors, who are really not able to go out and be involved in the community as they would have for Christmas,” Byfield said.

All proceeds will go towards an Adopt-a-Family initiative through the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club, helping families and youths in the Vernon area with some Christmas funds.

“It’s not just being able to say we’re donating money, but it’s being able to say that we stand with you guys and we know what’s happening and we’re here to help in whatever way we can.”

The Festival of Lights will run Nov. 22 to Dec. 3o. Byfield said a handful of businesses have already been added to the list of sponsors, and staff have already begun getting trees and decorations ready.

He said his senior residents are eager to get involved in some festivities after a long year of being largely confined to their living quarters due to the coronavirus.

“They like to be part of the community and they like to give back in whatever way possible.”

The deadline for entry into the program is Dec. 6. There are four different levels of sponsorship, ranging from $125 (sponsoring one person) to $600 (sponsoring seven to nine people). For more information, contact Leighton Byfield at 250-545-0455 or at leighton.byfield@siennaliving.ca.

READ MORE: Pack a bag for a Vernonite in need

READ MORE: Santa’s Anonymous ready to help North Okanagan families in need

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

ChristmasSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan College student hits the books after writing a book
Next story
Okanagan drug store stuffs seniors’ stockings for Christmas

Just Posted

AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed)
Snowstorm a challenge for North Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor

AIM Roads’ maintenance of side roads during Nov. 10 snowfall didn’t meet requirements

<ins>Vernon London Drugs staff Joanne Reynolds, from left, Tyra Gall, Michele Materi-Baker, Tate Wiggin and Peggy Price display some of the bags of Stocking Stuffers for Seniors that were donated for Vernon and area residents.</ins> Those interested in brightening Christmas for local seniors can visit participating London Drugs and pick a tag off the tree and return their donations by Dec. 16. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan drug store stuffs seniors’ stockings for Christmas

London Drugs’ popular holiday seniors’ program returns amid COVID-19

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

Leighton Byflield, general manager of Orchard Valley Retirement Residence on 34th Street Vernon, Nov. 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora)
Vernon seniors to light up Christmas trees in support of local families

Businesses can sponsor a tree through a new Orchard Valley campaign supporting Boys & Girls Club

Guy Jaques Roy, 32, is wanted by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. (RCMP)
Wanted man sought by Vernon Mounties

Those with information on the whereabouts of this man are urged to contact police

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Kelowna Law Courts. (File photo)
Lake Country man to spend 2.5 years in prison for assaulting a woman

The matter faced several complications in court due to allegations the lead investigator sent inappropriate texts to the victim

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Through its Sponsor a Salmon program, the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre is giving people a chance to play a direct role in protecting local salmon stocks. (Martin Hippmann photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap program gives people direct role in protecting salmon stocks

Kingfisher Interpretive Centre launches Sponsor a Salmon initiative

Big White Ski Resort currently has an alpine snow base of 60 centimetres. (Contributed) Big White Ski Resort has an alpine base of 170 cm of snow. (Contributed)
Big White Ski Resort set to open early

Pass holders will now be able to hit the mountain on Nov. 19

Mare McHale is a student at Okanagan College. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student hits the books after writing a book

Mare McHale published a book in January of this year about her family’s journey over the last five years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin who rent a secondary suite at their Gardom Lake home hope that a frustrating experience they had with tenants during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to changes to regulations around rental units. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Obsever)
COVID-19 eviction freeze leaves Shuswap landlords cold

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin are out more than $4,000 after frustrating experience

Most Read