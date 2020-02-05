Rehabilitation of 32nd Avenue is one of the captial projects to take place in Vernon this year, which residents can learn more about at an open house Feb. 12. (Google Maps image)

Vernon sets aside $17 million for 30 projects this year

Learn more at open house Feb. 12

Residents can dig up additional information on several large projects slated to break ground this year.

“The City of Vernon invites you to learn about the Capital Works Projects scheduled to take place in 2020,” the city states in a release.

City council has approved a $17 million budget for 30 projects to get underway this year. These include building, drainage, major construction, organizational capacity, parks, wastewater and transportation projects. Several topics will be featured at the Feb. 12 open house including:

– priority drainage improvements for the BX crossing at 42nd Avenue

– rehabilitation of 32nd Avenue between 33rd Street and 35th Street

– upgrades on Pleasant Valley Road near 48th Avenue

– upgrades to the existing Okanagan Landing Road sewer force main from Tronson Road to the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre

The open house will also include parks projects and details of the final phase of improvements on 30th Street and 29th Street.

“Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend the open house to learn about several community improvements at one time and speak with project teams to review designs and ask questions,” said the city.

The open house takes place at the Schubert Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Residents or business owners who are interested but are unable to attend can visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks or call the Infrastructure Management Department at 250-550-3634 for more information.

“The City looks forward to sharing more information about these upcoming projects and to answer your questions about the work happening in our community.”

