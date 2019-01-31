Vernon Shriner elected chair

Lew Rossner is the new Gizeh Shriners of British Columbia and Yukon Potentate

For the first time in the 117 year history of Gizeh Shriners of British Columbia and Yukon, a Vernon Shriner, Lew Rossner, was elected Potentate (chair) and installed into that high office in a ceremony.

The title Illustrious Sir has been added to his Shriner name.

A resident of Vernon for more than 45 years, Lew has been active throughout that time in many different aspects of the Vernon and North Okanagan community, initially as a banker, then economic development commissioner and finally as a senior executive for Rogers Foods, working throughout North America and Asia for its parent company the Nisshin Seifun Group.

Related: Shriners lift local family

Lew became a Shriner in 2012. He quickly dedicated himself to the Mission of the Shriners to serve the children of British Columbia and Yukon by providing introduction plus transportation to innovative paediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education through the Canadian and North American resources of Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Consistent with the Shriners Mission, as Potentate, Lew’s logo and theme for 2019 is “Here for kids.”

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.