Vernon Shriners lift local family with donation

Shrine Club agrees to co-fund outdoor lift to help out family

Vernon Shrine Club’s Shriners in Your Community made life a little simpler for a Vernon family.

Noble Jan Loos, Vernon club president, and Nobles Brian Schierer and Dirk Donker proudly supported Victor Chirkoff and his family in co-funding the purchase and installation of a special outdoor lift, used as both a fire escape exit point and access for Chirkoff’s disabled daughters, Zaria and Ana, to get to their backyard for therapy and outdoor enjoyment.

RELATED: Shriners give gift of mobility

RELATED: Shriners help Joey to play in the lake

Vernon Shrine Club members presented the family with a cheque for $4,149 towards the lift on behalf of Shriners of BC and Yukon.

Also on hand for the presentation were the girls’ education assistants, Andrea Quellet and Brooklyn Gerbrandt.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.