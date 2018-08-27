Vernon Shriners lift local family with donation

Shrine Club agrees to co-fund outdoor lift to help out family

Vernon Shrine Club’s Shriners in Your Community made life a little simpler for a Vernon family.

Noble Jan Loos, Vernon club president, and Nobles Brian Schierer and Dirk Donker proudly supported Victor Chirkoff and his family in co-funding the purchase and installation of a special outdoor lift, used as both a fire escape exit point and access for Chirkoff’s disabled daughters, Zaria and Ana, to get to their backyard for therapy and outdoor enjoyment.

Vernon Shrine Club members presented the family with a cheque for $4,149 towards the lift on behalf of Shriners of BC and Yukon.

Also on hand for the presentation were the girls’ education assistants, Andrea Quellet and Brooklyn Gerbrandt.


