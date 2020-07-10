Vernon shutterbugs capture rainbow

Randy Szasz shared this photo of a rainbow over Kalamalka Lake looking toward the Coldstream valley July 9, 2020. (Randy Szasz - Facebook) Randy Szasz shared this photo of a rainbow over Kalamalka Lake looking toward the Coldstream valley July 9, 2020. (Randy Szasz - Facebook) Louis Moreno Leggett shared this photo of a rainbow over Vernon July 9, 2020. (Louis Moreno Leggett - Facebook)

Thursday’s afternoon showers made way for any photographer’s dream: a full rainbow.

Mighty Mother Nature provided a full bow following the rainfall July 9, and several Vernon residents took to capture the moment and share it to social media.

Rain returns to Vernon’s forecast Sunday, July 12, with 60 per cent of showers, according to Environment Canada.

In the meantime, Friday is the perfect day to hit up the beach as the national weather agency is calling for a high of 26 C.

Saturday will also see a high of 26 C with some clouds.

Check out this post from around Sparkling Hills Resort and Spa:

Do you have any great weather shots? Send them to editor@vernonmorningstar.com.

