Vernon ski hill teams with SPCA on fundraiser

SilverStar Mountain Resort has auction items and passes available Saturday at Bannister GM Vernon

Halloween pumpkins, a custom-made dog house, and one of the legendary retired Summit Chairs from SilverStar Mountain Resort will be available to the public Saturday in exchange for a donation to the BC SPCA.

The fundraiser will be hosted by SilverStar Mountain Resort at Bannister GM Vernon (4703-27th Street), and representatives will be on-hand to take your donations for the animals from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local celebrities including Global Okanagan’s Klaudia Van Emmerik will be on location supporting the cause from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

RELATED: BC SPCA holds provincewide adoption event

Donate any amount to the SPCA and get a free pumpkin. The Summit Chair and the custom-made dog house will be auctioned off to the highest bidder with all proceeds going to the animal shelter.

RELATED: Summit Chair offers one last ride

Bidding can be done in-person at the event, by phone at 604-902-2307, or by email to gscott@skisilverstar.com between hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

With ski season only about a month away, winter sports enthusiasts will also have a chance to purchase a SilverStar Season Pass at a marked down rate during the event.

Discounted Early Bird Pow Passes that bundles multi-day lift passes will also be available for purchase. All pre-season sales end on Wednesday, Oct. 31. Current pass holders can also avoid the line-ups and drop by to pick up their passes for the upcoming season.

More details can be found on the SilverStar Mountain Resort website.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
JCI Vernon presents annual gift fair

Just Posted

JCI Vernon presents annual gift fair

Ninth annual Alternative Gift Fair set for Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Vernon Panthers, Fulton Maroons ring up wins

Interior Senior Varsity AA Football League action

Vernon voting results official

Victor Cumming and new-old council will get to work Monday, Nov. 5

Former Kamloops sheriff caught in sex-related sting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Kevin Johnston will be sentenced on Nov. 6 for his role in communicating online with a person posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Vernon shelter project nears completion

Approximately 40 beds to open in November

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 23, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

35 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Rural regions get priority for B.C. referendum mail-out

Ballot security measures aim to protect against voter fraud

Vernon ski hill teams with SPCA on fundraiser

SilverStar Mountain Resort has auction items and passes available Saturday at Bannister GM Vernon

Most Read