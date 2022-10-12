Vernon snowmobile chalet demolished to make room for new building

The Regional District of North Okanagan’s Electoral Area C recently donated $15,000 to the Vernon Snowmobile Association for its new chalet replacement project. Area C director Amanda Shatzko (left) makes the presentation to Colin Kenney (from left), Grant Anderson, Clark Anderson, and Ellis Anderson. (Contributed)

The Vernon Snowmobile Association (VSA) bid farewell to its Silver Star chalet this month with help from a $15,000 COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant from Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area C.

“Our old chalet served us well for the past 55 years, but sadly it had come to the end of its serviceable life and needed to be removed. Through the generous support of RDNO and director (Amanda) Shatzko we had the funds required to remove the old structure,” said Grant Anderson, VSA vice-president.

The demolition marks a significant milestone in the rebuild campaign, and allows the group to prepare the site and mark out the footprint for the new chalet.

“The Silver Star chalet is a great place for people of all ages participating in year-round activities to visit,” said Shatzko. “I look forward to the new chalet continuing to serve current and future adventurers, and encourage the community to get involved and learn more about this great community asset.”

To get involved with the rebuild and find more information about the project, visit chaletreplacement.ca.

