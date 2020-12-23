Vernon software company boots up society donation

Epicor Software director of customer support Greg Baturin (right) presents a cheque courtesy of Epicor staff for $3,130 to Archway Society for Domestic Peace co-executive director Micki Materi. (Photo submitted)

Employees of Epicor Software in Vernon (formerly Progessive Solutions) have had a long history of supporting Vernon’s Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

Every December, going back to the 1990s, Epicor staff has made the society the focus of its fundraising efforts at its annual Christmas party. But that couldn’t happen this year.

The employees, however, banded together and came through with a donation of $3,130 to the society.

“We are fortunate that we are able to continue to support this worthy cause in what has been a difficult year for many,” said Greg Baturin, director of customer support for Epicor.

Baturin made the donation prior to Christmas, received by Micki Materi, co-executive director of programs of the Archway Society.

